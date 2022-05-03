IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Pandya’s Gujarat take on Agarwal’s Punjab in Mumbai

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs. Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn’t go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.

