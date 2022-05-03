IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Pandya’s Gujarat take on Agarwal’s Punjab in Mumbai

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.
Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs. Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn’t go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.
Titans have won five run chases in the last over, two of them off the last ball. Only CSK in 2018 and RR in 2019 have won as many matches in the last over of a run chase in a single edition.
Wriddhiman Saha has scored 91 runs at a SR of 142.18 in the powerplay without getting dismissed.
The last time these two sides met, Shubman Gill was in hot form against the Punjab-based outfit. The Kings will hope that Rabada will be able to send the batter back to the pavilion early.
The Kings have played two matches at the DY Patil Stadium with contrasting results. In their season opener, PBKS faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore and won by five wickets. Later, they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the same venue.
The Titans, on the other hand have played three matches at the DY Patil Stadium, the first of which is also their one and only loss of the season so far, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, by eight wickets. Their next two games here, the team won against Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs and eight wickets respectively.
The Titans are sitting atop the points table with 16 points from nine games, losing just one match, while the Kings have won four and lost five games in their nine played matches, and sit at the seventh position with eight points. (READ MORE)
Arshdeep Singh had bowled the crucial 16th and 18th over to Pandya and Shubman Gill in the game against Gujarat Titans and conceded only six and five runs respectively. He mixed his lengths beautifully and kept the two batsmen quiet. His spell turned the tide in Punjab Kings’ favour before Rahul Tewatia sealed the game for the Titans. (READ MORE)
Rahul Tewatia won it for Gujarat Titans, hitting two sixes off the final two deliveries. Odean Smith lost it for Punjab Kings, not just by conceding those two sixes, but by overthrowing and giving away a single in the fourth ball of the final over. (READ MORE)
Gujarat Titans are the only team in IPL history to win 8 out of their first 9 matches. Dominant performances all season long.
Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat this season, with just one loss. Their last match was against Royal Challengers Bangalore which they won by 6 wickets. Punjab, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent season. Coming into this match, they have lost their last match against Lucknow. They'll be looking forward to victory tonight.
The last time Gujarat and Punjab met, they produced a cracking finish with Tewatia bringing his team back from the dead by smashing two sixes off the last two balls of the game.
It was his five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell at Sharjah during the 2020 edition of IPL which instilled self-belief in Rahul Tewatia that he belongs to this level, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. (READ MORE)
PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan
