IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Pandya’s Gujarat take on Agarwal’s Punjab in Mumbai

Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 3, 2022 6:06:13 pm
IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs. Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn’t go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.

Follow live score and updates of GT vs PBKS from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

18:05 (IST)03 May 2022
IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Score: Stat attack

Titans have won five run chases in the last over, two of them off the last ball. Only CSK in 2018 and RR in 2019 have won as many matches in the last over of a run chase in a single edition.

Wriddhiman Saha has scored 91 runs at a SR of 142.18 in the powerplay without getting dismissed.

18:04 (IST)03 May 2022
PBKS vs GT Live: Will Shubman Gill be on song again?

The last time these two sides met, Shubman Gill was in hot form against the Punjab-based outfit. The Kings will hope that Rabada will be able to send the batter back to the pavilion early.

18:00 (IST)03 May 2022
GT vs PBKS: Eid Mubarak from the Gujarat Titans
17:57 (IST)03 May 2022
GT vs PBKS Live Match Score: Record at the DY Patil Stadium

The Kings have played two matches at the DY Patil Stadium with contrasting results. In their season opener, PBKS faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore and won by five wickets. Later, they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the same venue.

The Titans, on the other hand have played three matches at the DY Patil Stadium, the first of which is also their one and only loss of the season so far, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, by eight wickets. Their next two games here, the team won against Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs and eight wickets respectively.

17:55 (IST)03 May 2022
PBKS vs GT Live Match Score: The tale of the points table

The Titans are sitting atop the points table with 16 points from nine games, losing just one match, while the Kings have won four and lost five games in their nine played matches, and sit at the seventh position with eight points. (READ MORE)

17:53 (IST)03 May 2022
IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Score: All eyes on Arshdeep

Arshdeep Singh had bowled the crucial 16th and 18th over to Pandya and Shubman Gill in the game against Gujarat Titans and conceded only six and five runs respectively. He mixed his lengths beautifully and kept the two batsmen quiet. His spell turned the tide in Punjab Kings’ favour before Rahul Tewatia sealed the game for the Titans. (READ MORE)

17:50 (IST)03 May 2022
PBKS vs GT Live: Tewatia guided GT to victory in a thrilling contest the last time these two sides met

Rahul Tewatia won it for Gujarat Titans, hitting two sixes off the final two deliveries. Odean Smith lost it for Punjab Kings, not just by conceding those two sixes, but by overthrowing and giving away a single in the fourth ball of the final over. (READ MORE)

17:41 (IST)03 May 2022
GT vs PBKS Live: Dominant Titans

Gujarat Titans are the only team in IPL history to win 8 out of their first 9 matches. Dominant performances all season long.

17:38 (IST)03 May 2022
GT vs PBKS Live Match Score: Previous matches' results

Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat this season, with just one loss. Their last match was against Royal Challengers Bangalore which they won by 6 wickets. Punjab, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent season. Coming into this match, they have lost their last match against Lucknow. They'll be looking forward to victory tonight.

17:33 (IST)03 May 2022
PBKS vs GT Live Match Score: Jab they met last time

The last time Gujarat and Punjab met, they produced a cracking finish with Tewatia bringing his team back from the dead by smashing two sixes off the last two balls of the game.

17:30 (IST)03 May 2022
IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Score: Those sixes off Sheldon Cottrell instilled self-belief in Tewatia

It was his five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell at Sharjah during the 2020 edition of IPL which instilled self-belief in Rahul Tewatia that he belongs to this level, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. (READ MORE)

17:26 (IST)03 May 2022
PBKS vs GT Live: Probable lineups

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan

17:24 (IST)03 May 2022
GT vs PBKS: Gujarat look to seal play-off spot against Punjab

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs.Punjab would hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn’t go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings. (iplt20.com)

