IPL 2022 GT vs MI playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Gujarat and Mumbai tweak their Playing 11

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (GT vs MI) Players List: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.

GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak. Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.

GT vs MI IPL 2022 Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will take place on May 6, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai. GT vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

GT vs MI IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a pivotal role in the match. The Pitch at the venue has shown that anything below 180 can be easily chase down.

GT vs MI IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Gujarat and Mumbai, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around 31 degrees.

GT vs MI IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), B Sai Sudharsan, Hardim Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami,Pradeep Sangwan

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams,Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

IPL 2022 GT vs MI Squads

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.