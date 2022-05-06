IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya faces off against former franchise Mumbai

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.

GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak. Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.

Follow live score and updates of GT vs MI from Mumbai below.