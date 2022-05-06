IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya faces off against former franchise Mumbai

IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.
GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak. Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.
- Rashid is the leading wicket-taker in middle overs (7-15) in IPL since his debut with 71 wickets but this year he has taken just three wickets in this phase. Six of his nine wickets in IPL 2022 have come in the death overs. As a result, GT have the worst spin numbers in the middle overs this IPL.
- Since 2019, only Sanju Samson has scored more runs than Suryakumar Yadav at #3 in IPL.
South African legend Gary Kirtsten and David Miller have both been an integral cog in the well-oiled machine that is the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.
It has been a dream start for the Gujarat Titans in this year's IPL. They have won all but 2 of their matches this season. Here's captain Hardik Pandya looking back at the season of firsts.
Mumbai Indians have signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for Tymal Mills, who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL.
Hrithik Shokeen has made quite an impression this season in the IPL. Here's looking back at the journey of the Mumbai Indains youngster who has all the tools to become an intergral part of Indian cricket.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has enjoyed tremendous success against Lockie Ferguson but has had troubles against Rashid Khan who has dismissed him twice in 24 balls.
Hardik Pandya who leads the new franchise Gujarat Titans this season, was a key cog in the Mumbai Indians setup for the past few years. Tonight, he goes up against his former franchise. Can he come away victorious?
Jos Buttler still leads the race for the Orange Cap while Yuzvendra Chahal (19 wickets) is hanging by a thread at the Purple Cap listing with Kuldeep Yadav breathing down his neck. (READ MORE)
Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), B Sai Sudharsan, Hardim Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami,Pradeep Sangwan
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams,Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the very first Indian Premier League meeting between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians.