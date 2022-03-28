GT vs LSG Predicted Playing XI: Where will Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda bat for Lucknow?

Former Baroda teammates Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya will be playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. New entrants Gujarat Titans and LSG would aim to start their IPL campaign on a winning note.

Last year, Deepak Hooda made a series of allegations against Krunal Pandya. Hooda alleged that Pandya has been trying to pull him down and also warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again. However, since then Hooda had cut all his ties with Baroda and is playing for Rajasthan in domestic cricket. The batting all-rounder even went on to make his ODIs and T20Is debut for Team India.

On the other hand, Krunal Pandya will be playing against his brother Hardik Pandya for the first time. Known for his six-hitting prowess, Krunal this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order. It will be interesting to see where Krunal and Hooda will bat for the LSG.

For Lucknow, a lot rests on their skipper KL Rahul, who could open the batting with South African Quinton De Kock. With wide range of shots at their disposal, the duo can pummel any attack to submission.

Lucknow have an array of all-rounders in Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and West Indian Jason Holder, and their role with the bat in the middle order along with Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, is vital.

For Gujarat, key pacer Mohammed Shami will lead the bowling attack and would be looking for a successful run to make a strong case for selection in the India squad for the World Cup in Australia later this year.

Another important cog in their wheel is leggie Rashid Khan, who could relish bowling on the Wankhede track.

Gujarat could most likely open with young Shubman Gill and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is also a wicket-keeper.

The duo can take any opposition attack to task, but would need to be wary of the bounce at the Wankhede stadium.

Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians.

Teams (From)

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hoda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.