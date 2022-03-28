scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Mohammed Shami picks up three wickets in powerplay

IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami is in top form for newcomers Gujarat Titans as he dismantles Lucknow Super Giants top order

By: Sports Desk |
March 28, 2022 9:30:32 pm
IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in the powerplay in Gujarat Titans' match against LSG (Source: IPL)

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets within powerplay after Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

In a superb start to his campaign with the new franchise GT, the veteran Indian paceman destroyed the opponents’ top order in their first game of the season. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were in the middle to open the innings for LSG. Shami started the proceedings with the new ball.

Hardik Pandya’s decision to bowl first paid off as Shami started his domination with the wicket of LSG captain Rahul off the very first delivery.

He then returned in his second over and clean bowled the other opener Quinton with a peach of a delivery.

Shami made things worse for the newcomer with yet another magical delivery to clean bowl Manish Pandey.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

With the help of Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni, who both brought up half-centuries, Lucknow Super Giants managed to score 158 for the loss of six wickets after Shami thrashed the opening pair.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

