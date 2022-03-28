IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Mohammed Shami picks up three wickets in powerplay

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets within powerplay after Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

In a superb start to his campaign with the new franchise GT, the veteran Indian paceman destroyed the opponents’ top order in their first game of the season. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were in the middle to open the innings for LSG. Shami started the proceedings with the new ball.

Hardik Pandya’s decision to bowl first paid off as Shami started his domination with the wicket of LSG captain Rahul off the very first delivery.

He then returned in his second over and clean bowled the other opener Quinton with a peach of a delivery.

Shami made things worse for the newcomer with yet another magical delivery to clean bowl Manish Pandey.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

You will not see a better new ball spell than this from Mohd Shami. That first ball was so good it was cruel. And the catch from Gill was the icing on the cake. What a start for @gujarat_titans — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2022

Who wants to be a bowler, we were saying. I do says Shami. Still drooling — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2022

There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed shami! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2022

Mohammad Shami is easily the world’s most underrated pacer. Bhai ko halke mein maat lena.. #puregold @MdShami11 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2022

With the help of Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni, who both brought up half-centuries, Lucknow Super Giants managed to score 158 for the loss of six wickets after Shami thrashed the opening pair.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan