IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: Shami snares KL Rahul off the very first ball

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match 4 at Wankhede on Monday.
Gujarat will heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians. For Lucknow, a lot rests on their skipper KL Rahul.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
What do you know!! We already have a review for caught behind. First ball of the match. I think that might be out. There's a big spike and yes!!! That's gone. KL Rahul departs for a golden duck. LSG 0/1 after 0.1 over.
This will be Matthew Wade's first IPL game in 11 years. The umpires are on the field and here comes the players. Gujarat Titans are ready. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock open for the LSG. Shami with the ball!!! Here we go!!!!
I think it is pretty straightforward when you play in Wankhede, everyone wants to bowl first. The dew plays a big part in the second innings but the wicket remains the same throughout 40 overs. It is our first game and it is important to go out there and enjoy ourselves, put a good total on the board. New franchise coming together and for us players we get to set a legacy, do our best as players, not much changes for us. Everyone has come in with a fresh mindset and wanting to win games of cricket. Three overseas players: Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Chameera.
We are going to bowl. First game we want to see how exactly the wickets are playing and keeping the dew factor as well. We wanted to see, assess and go through from there. It is always special to play in Wankhede because I have had some amazing memories here. It is a different role, different team but the feeling is same. We want to win here and let's see how it goes. We are going to give all the guys full freedom to express themselves. Lockie, Wade, Rashid and Miller are the four foreigner players.
It's toss time!! The two captains are in the middle. The coin goes up!!! Rahul calls heads but it's tails. Hardik Pandya wins toss. Gujarat Titans will field first.
'It is a brand new pitch, a corking pitch. The pitch has moved two strips across from game one, so one side the square boundary is only 59 meters and the other side is 70 meters. There is a difference compared to the match one pitch, this looks very dry. It has lost a lot of its grass. There is no grass to help the pacers like it did for Umesh Yadav. Rashid Khan will come into play as it is dry and lost a bit of tack. The cracks are also starting to open up. Dew is a huge factor and captains will love to chase down totals,' reckon Graeme Swann and Matthew Hayden.
Gujarat Titans on their way to Wankhede. History awaits them as well as the Lucknow Super Giants. Titans vs Giants soon....
"I will tell you where I am taking you. It's towards that peak called sporting success. That sweet lofty spot where grit lives with grind," Hardik's message to the Titan fans.
Lucknow have an array of all-rounders in Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and West Indian Jason Holder, and their role with the bat in the middle order along with Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, is vital.
For Gujarat, key pacer Mohammed Shami will lead the bowling attack and would be looking for a successful run to make a strong case for selection in the India squad for the World Cup in Australia later this year.
Krunal Pandya will be playing against his brother Hardik Pandya for the first time. Known for his six-hitting prowess, Krunal this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order.
KL Rahul gives a special message for the fans as he says it's a start of something new and something special. Here's looking forward to a cracker of a match.
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.
Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hoda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Hello and welcome to match 4 of the Indian Premier League where debutants Gujarat Titans will take on fellow newbies Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium. Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians. Known for his six-hitting prowess, Hardik this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order.
For Lucknow, a lot rests on their skipper KL Rahul, who could open the batting with South African Quinton De Kock. With a wide range of shots at their disposal, the duo can pummel any attack to submission.