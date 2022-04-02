IPL 2022 GT vs DC Predicted Playing XI: Will Sarafarz Khan play for Delhi today?

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC ) Players List: Sarfaraz Khan had set the Indian domestic circuit on fire with his swashbuckling batting. The right-handed batter will likely bat at number three for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans.

Sarfaraz kickstarted 2021-22 with 275 against Saurashtra and ended the group stage with 165 against Odisha. In nine first-class games for Mumbai since returning from Uttar Pradesh, he’s scored a staggering 1,479 runs at an average of 147.90 with five centuries in 13 innings; the lowest ton has been 165, the highest 301 not out.

Last November, he made his maiden trip for India ‘A’ to South Africa, where he got two innings and made 71 not out against an all-international pace attack comprising Marco Jansen, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla.

Injury-plagued Delhi Capitals will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Tim Seifert, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.