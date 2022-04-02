IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Streaming: When & where to watch

IPL 2022 Live Match GT vs DC, Live StreamIng Today: Both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals started their campaign in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday evening.

Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine. The win against LSG first up is definitely a huge confidence booster, but in Delhi Capitals, Titans face a more seasoned opponents, who have established themselves as one of the top sides in recent years.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match start?

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match will start at 7.30 PM.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match will take place on Saturday, April 2 (Saturday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match?

You can watch Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) match?

In India, you can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (GT vs DC) live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.