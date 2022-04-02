IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl

IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: They came out on top in the battle of newcomers but it will be a different ball game altogether for Gujarat Titans when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Saturday. Both Gujarat and DC started their campaign in the 15th edition of the lucrative league with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine. While DC are going to strengthen their playing XI by making useful additions, the Titans on the other hand may not like to tinker with the combination that gave them their maiden win in their very first appearance.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of GT vs DC from Pune below.