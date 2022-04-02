scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl

IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 2, 2022 7:05:22 pm
IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals battle in Pune.

IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: They came out on top in the battle of newcomers but it will be a different ball game altogether for Gujarat Titans when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the IPL  on Saturday. Both Gujarat and DC started their campaign in the 15th edition of the lucrative league with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine. While DC are going to strengthen their playing XI by making useful additions, the Titans on the other hand may not like to tinker with the combination that gave them their maiden win in their very first appearance.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of GT vs DC from Pune below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

19:05 (IST)02 Apr 2022
GT vs DC: Toss

Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

18:46 (IST)02 Apr 2022
GTvs DC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Stay tuned for live score, updates and highlights of the match right here.

IPL 2022 GT vs DC Live Score: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will start at 7.30 PM today.

IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd