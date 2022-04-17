IPL 2022 GT vs CSK playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Chennai drop Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (GT vs CSK) Players List: It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL game on Sunday.

Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.

GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Details:

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on April 17, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. GT vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The venue has been kind to the bowlers in the second innings, with dew not hampering their plans. CSK have a good record at the venue, with six wins in eight outings.

GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Gujarat and Chennai, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 7 PM to 11 PM.

GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

GT Probable XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

CSK Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

IPL 2022 GT vs CSK Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans(GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals(RR), Punjab Kings(PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.