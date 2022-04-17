IPL 2022, GT vs CSK Live Score Updates: Gujarat-Chennai lock horns in Mumbai

IPL 2022, GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.

While Jadeja was elevated to the captaincy role by CSK, Pandya was roped in as the leader of the Titans after Mumbai Indians didn’t retain the gifted all-rounder as he struggled with his fitness. In Pune, three of the five IPL 2022 matches have been won by the team batting first. The venue has been kind to the bowlers in the second innings, with dew not hampering their plans. CSK have a good record at the venue, with six wins in eight outings. Follow live score and updates of GT vs CSK from Mumbai below.