IPL 2022, GT vs CSK Live Score Updates: Gujarat-Chennai lock horns in Mumbai

IPL 2022, GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.
While Jadeja was elevated to the captaincy role by CSK, Pandya was roped in as the leader of the Titans after Mumbai Indians didn't retain the gifted all-rounder as he struggled with his fitness. In Pune, three of the five IPL 2022 matches have been won by the team batting first. The venue has been kind to the bowlers in the second innings, with dew not hampering their plans. CSK have a good record at the venue, with six wins in eight outings.
All-rounder Shivam Dube has been their star performer as he blasted an unbeaten 95 at number four the other night. Opener Robin Uthappa also turned back the clock during his 88-run hammering of RCB bowlers.
Gujarat Titans just have had a perfect start to life in the Indian Premier League, winning 4 of their first 5 matches. The only time they stumbled was against the most unpredictable team in Sunrisers Hyderabad. They went right back on track after defeating the then table toppers Rajasthan Royals in the last match and Hardik Pandya will hope that momentum continues against Chennai.
CSK speedster, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2022 because of a back injury. This is a huge blow for the Chennai Super Kings management as their main bowler will not take the field in the 15th edition of the IPL. Deepak Chahar was bought back by his old franchise for a staggering Rs 14 crore at the IPL mega auction.
After a torrid start to the season, where they lost their first 4 matches of the season, Chennai finally broke their jinx against the Royal Challengers. But they face Gujarat Titans next, who have just lost one match this season. Can Chennai register their 2nd win of the season?
Chennai Kings are coming into this match with a much-needed victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, their first of the season and Ravindra Jadeja will do well to ensure that CSK do not let slip the momentum that they got from that win.
The venue has been kind to the bowlers in the second innings, with dew not hampering their plans. CSK have a good record at the venue, with six wins in eight outings.
Hardik Pandya will be up against his mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni as both the Gujarat Titans as well as the Chennai Super Kings look to continue their winning momentum in this match.
GT Probable XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
CSK Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
