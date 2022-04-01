‘It was nice catching up skipper’: Gautam Gambhir greets MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK match

Gautam Gambhir’s 109-run partnership with MS Dhoni in 2011 final played a crucial role in India lifting the ODI World Cup after a gap of 28 years. However, over the years, Gambhir has expressed his displeasure with Dhoni getting all the limelight for the 2011 world cup final win against Sri Lanka.

On Thursday, Gambhir, who is now Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor, shared a picture with Chennai Super Kings’ former skipper MS Dhoni after his team defeated the CSK in a thrilling encounter in IPL 2022 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The former India opener was seen interacting with Dhoni, and the southpaw even shared a heartwarming picture with the former India skipper.

“It was nice catching up skipper!” Gambhir wrote on Instagram.

The video of Gambhir speaking with Dhoni has gone viral and the fans are hailing the camaraderie between both the players.

At the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday night, CSK set an imposing target, of 211 against new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Ayush Badoni (19 off 9 balls) in the company of Evin Lewis (55 off 23) powered LSG to a six-wicket win after the foundation was laid by Quinton de Kock’s 61 and skipper KL Rahul’s 40.

Last year on the tenth anniversary of India’s World Cup triumph, Gambhir reacted with irritation at a social media post that said that Dhoni’s six won India the World Cup. “The World Cup was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX,” Gambhir had tweeted.

However, before the start of the 15th edition of the IPL, Gambhir had said that he had great respect for the former Indian captain. In a conversation with TV presenter Jatin Sapru, Gautam Gambhir said: “I have lots of mutual respect for MS Dhoni. I have said it on air, I can say it anywhere in front of 138 crore people, if ever in need, I hope he’s never in need in life but if he is ever in need, I will be the first person standing next to him because of what he has done for Indian cricket and what he is as a human being.”