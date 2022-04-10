IPL 2022: Virat Kohli walks off in rage after given out lbw against Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli played some eye-catching shots on his way to a 36-ball 48, and an 80-run second-wicket partnership with Anju Rawat (66) during their thumping seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

With eight runs to win Kohli was adjudged lbw by the onfield umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan off the bowling of Dewald Brevis. Former India and RCB skipper immediately took a review. The ball was close to the bat’s edge and the pad. TV umpire Ulhas Gandhe decides that the ball is too close to the bat and pad at the same time, so he has to go with the on-field umpire’s decision (of out) and he doesn’t have conclusive evidence to overrule it. The ball-tracking said the ball was crashing into middle.

my god😭 he's so angry pic.twitter.com/v0oZokSs40 — // Tsitsipas thinker (@tanyadiors) April 9, 2022

Virat Kohli was visibly upset and vented his frustration while walking back to the dugout.

Anuj Rawat turned out to be the unlikely enforcer for RCB, scoring 66 off 47 balls. First Du Plessis and then Kohli guided him.

Chasing 152, RCB openers – Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat started cautiously in response to an energetic start from the MI pacers. Anuj Rawat hit consecutive sixes against Jaydev Unadkat to get things going.

RCB scored 30 in the powerplay but didn’t lose any wicket inside the first six overs.Rawat smacked a six followed by a four against Murugan Ashwin in the 7th over, which produced 15 runs.

The fifty partnership was up for the opening wicket. Jaydev Unadkat dismissed du Plessis for 16 after the RCB skipper was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long-on. Virat Kohli, who was the new batter in, creamed his first four of the innings and RCB were 61/1 after 10 overs.

15 runs were conceded in the 12th over, bowled by Basil Thampi. Kohli started the over with a four while Rawat concluded it with a stylish flick for six followed by a four. Kohli got a reprieve after the right-handed batter was dropped in the deep by Dewald Brevis as RCB required 41 off the final five overs.

The Kohli-Rawat partnership continued to prosper for RCB as Rawat smashed two more sixes towards the on side.

MI finally scalped their second wicket as Anuj Rawat was run out, thanks to a brilliant direct hit from Ramandeep Singh. Dinesh Karthik, who was the next batter in, pulled Bumrah for six as RCB required 8 off the final two overs.Dewald Brevis trapped Kohli LBW but Glenn Maxwell finished off the chase in style with two fours.

On the other hand, irrespective of the number of titles, four consecutive defeats would shake the self-belief of any team and towards the end, anger simmered. Rohit looked a little agitated, as he spoke to Bumrah. The bowler went down on his knees after an overthrow. Frustration writ large. Surya’s form is the only positive takeaway for the five-time champions at the moment. Returning from injury, he has scored back-to-back half-centuries. Today, his lone ranger – 68 not out off 37 balls – gave the MI bowlers something to bowl with.

Brief Scores

Mumbai Indians: 151 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out; Harshal Patel 2/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore: 152 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Anuj Rawat 66; Jaydev Unadkat 1/30).