IPL 2022 Finals, GT vs RR Live Score & Updates: Gujarat battle Rajasthan at home

IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Thirteen summers have gone but there is no Warne in flesh and blood to watch his beloved team complete a cycle of life and sport. Sanju is perhaps one of those rare Indian cricketers, who has a massive fan following despite not having played even 20 international matches for the country.
A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like fish takes to water and showed the way with his performances and the reason why he will always be an asset for Indian cricket. In terms of talent quotient, there is little to choose between Sanju and Hardik. Follow live score and updates of GT vs RR from Ahmedabad below.
Live Blog
IPL 2022 Final, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch live action of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IPL 2022 Final, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: Making Rajasthan Royals cool again
It may not have been the year in which the Indian Premier League title finally landed in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s cupboard, despite the call of ee saala cup namde going viral. But Rajasthan Royals, forever the butt of jokes about flattering briefly and deceiving unfailingly, have had a season that has naturally drawn comparisons with their title run in the inaugural IPL in 2008.
Naturally, because there hasn’t been anything to compare in the years between 2008 and 2022. There was the briefest of sparks when they actually won the Eliminator in IPL 2013, only to go out in the Qualifier 2 to Mumbai Indians. The norm instead has been of RR having a neat little run of wins, usually early in the season, before predictably running out of steam at the business end. On a couple of occasions, they dragged themselves into the top-four, but were instantly chucked out in the Eliminator. Alternating between massive bets on stars that more often than not don’t come good, and ‘investing’ – an RR favourite buzzword – in unknown local talent, the franchise has done little more than make up the numbers for an overwhelming majority of its existence.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
The Indian Premier League returned to India bigger, better and longer. It was the first time since 2011 when 10 teams were fighting it out for the crown jewel of Indian cricket. It was also the first time when just four venues hosted 70 league matches. There was a Covid scare, too, but the lucrative league managed to pull it off. The season brought its share of outstanding performances, new records and notable triumphs. Out of the many individuals that stood out, we’ve put together an XI of the season by batting position. Read More
The new teams in IPL this year – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – surprised most fans of the competition after they got off to a remarkable start and both qualified for the playoffs. Their second league encounter with each other, however, was a bit of a washout as LSG were bowled out for 82 while chasing a low score of 145. LSG team coach and two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir was unflinching in his post-match team talk, reminding the players that this competition has no place for those who are weak. WATCH
The Rajasthan Royals fairytale of the inaugural IPL season, the one that the Class of 2022 looks to emulate at Ahmedabad today, almost didn’t happen. Days before the start of the 2008 season, Shane Warne had threatened a walk out over squad selection differences with owner Manoj Badale. In his autobiography No Spin, Warne, without identifying the player, writes about him putting his foot down over Badale’s demand/request of making that one change to the squad of 16. The prickly conversation between the two decision-makers had taken place after Warne, along with coaches and senior players, had pruned the list of 50 players. At the 10-day long team trials, the Aussie great had been impressed by Indian uncapped players like Ravindra Jadeja and Swapnil Asnodkar but the player, who he refers to as Asif, wasn’t up to the mark. Badale, based on statistics, pressed for Asif’s inclusion and that’s when Warne gave the ultimatum. His argument was simple, he had been fair in assessing the players at the trial and by including a lesser player he would lose the respect of the dressing room. Read More
It may not have been the year in which the Indian Premier League title finally landed in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s cupboard, despite the call of ee saala cup namde going viral. But Rajasthan Royals, forever the butt of jokes about flattering briefly and deceiving unfailingly, have had a season that has naturally drawn comparisons with their title run in the inaugural IPL in 2008. Naturally, because there hasn’t been anything to compare in the years between 2008 and 2022. There was the briefest of sparks when they actually won the Eliminator in IPL 2013, only to go out in the Qualifier 2 to Mumbai Indians. The norm instead has been of RR having a neat little run of wins, usually early in the season, before predictably running out of steam at the business end. On a couple of occasions, they dragged themselves into the top-four, but were instantly chucked out in the Eliminator. Alternating between massive bets on stars that more often than not don’t come good, and ‘investing’ – an RR favourite buzzword – in unknown local talent, the franchise has done little more than make up the numbers for an overwhelming majority of its existence. Read More
Jai jai garavi Gujarat [victory to proud Gujarat], the DJ exhorted an enthusiastically willing crowd to shout during the Qualifier 2 match of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. It is the name of the poem Narmadashankar Dave – considered to be the founder of modern Gujarati literature – wrote in 1873, and it is now the state’s anthem. That it should be referred to during an IPL game at all, and one not even involving the newly-minted local team at that, is a small insight into what is often called Gujarati asmita (pride). It may not be as assertive as, say, the Tamil or the Bengali identity, but there is an unmistakable undercurrent of a collective linguistic, and cultural ethos in India’s westernmost state. Read More
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 Final to be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Titans or Royals - Which team will take the trophy home?