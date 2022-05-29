IPL 2022 Finals, GT vs RR Live Score & Updates: Gujarat battle Rajasthan at home

IPL 2022 Final, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: Making Rajasthan Royals cool again

It may not have been the year in which the Indian Premier League title finally landed in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s cupboard, despite the call of ee saala cup namde going viral. But Rajasthan Royals, forever the butt of jokes about flattering briefly and deceiving unfailingly, have had a season that has naturally drawn comparisons with their title run in the inaugural IPL in 2008.

Naturally, because there hasn’t been anything to compare in the years between 2008 and 2022. There was the briefest of sparks when they actually won the Eliminator in IPL 2013, only to go out in the Qualifier 2 to Mumbai Indians. The norm instead has been of RR having a neat little run of wins, usually early in the season, before predictably running out of steam at the business end. On a couple of occasions, they dragged themselves into the top-four, but were instantly chucked out in the Eliminator. Alternating between massive bets on stars that more often than not don’t come good, and ‘investing’ – an RR favourite buzzword – in unknown local talent, the franchise has done little more than make up the numbers for an overwhelming majority of its existence.