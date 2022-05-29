scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Gujarat and Rajasthan tweak their Playing 11 today?

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR Team Prediction: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in Ahmedabad in the summit clash.

May 29, 2022 11:59:44 am
May 29, 2022 11:59:44 am
IPL 2022 RR Prediction Playing vs GT Prediction Playing: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya (left) and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with the IPL trophy. (IPL)

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (PBKS vs SRH) Players List: When IPL started over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the title.

For Titans, if this is about carving a niche in-front of home crowd, Rajasthan would like to do it for someone, who would be watching up from the stars. Shane Warne — Rajasthan’s forever first Royal had used the IPL stage in its inception year to show Australian cricket establishment what Ian Chappell had always maintained: “Shane Warne was the best captain Australia never had”.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Live Streaming 

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 29, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Pitch Report

It would be the final game of the tournament and second at this venue. Generally, the pitch at this ground offers good support for the batters, and we might have high-scoring final in our hands.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Weather Report

The evening of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 final will be warm and clear. The temperature is expected hover around 30 to 35 degrees. There was no dew in the second qualifier and will not be any in the final as well.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Predicted Playing XI’s

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed Mccoy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

