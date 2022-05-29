IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Updates: Ahmedabad all set to host the summit clash

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Updates:

Jai jai garavi Gujarat [victory to proud Gujarat], the DJ exhorted an enthusiastically willing crowd to shout during the Qualifier 2 match of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. It is the name of the poem Narmadashankar Dave – considered to be the founder of modern Gujarati literature – wrote in 1873, and it is now the state’s anthem. That it should be referred to during an IPL game at all, and one not even involving the newly-minted local team at that, is a small insight into what is often called Gujarati asmita (pride). It may not be as assertive as, say, the Tamil or the Bengali identity, but there is an unmistakable undercurrent of a collective linguistic, cultural ethos in India’s westernmost state.

When the Ahmedabad franchise was seeking a name for itself, it had to decide between picking between the city it was going to be based in, or the state in which its home city was situated. Market research was commissioned, and ultimately, Gujarat Titans went for a name that would resonate with all Gujaratis, not just Amdavadis.

IPL 2022: Making Rajasthan Royals cool again

Rajasthan Royals, forever the butt of jokes about flattering briefly and deceiving unfailingly, have had a season that has naturally drawn comparisons with their title run in the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File)

It may not have been the year in which the Indian Premier League title finally landed in Royal Challengers Bangalore's cupboard, despite the call of ee saala cup namde going viral. But Rajasthan Royals, forever the butt of jokes about flattering briefly and deceiving unfailingly, have had a season that has naturally drawn comparisons with their title run in the inaugural IPL in 2008.