IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis hugs former Chennai teammates before CSK vs RCB

Transfers and auctions can disrupt teams, send old dressing room pals going their separate ways but can’t break bonds between cricketers. A feature of this year’s tournament, after the mega IPL reset of 2022, has been former teammates forced to play unforgiving rivals. But they have done it with a smile on their faces.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis had a pleasant meeting with his former CSK teammates ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings at the Sports Academy, Mumbai.

du Plessis, who began his IPL career with Chennai, is now leading Bangalore in IPL.

The South African veteran was seen giving CSK coach Stephen Fleming a hug, along with other players of the franchise in a video released by them on their official Twitter channel ahead of the Southern Derby.

Among other teams, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan have called Hyderabad their home for years. This season Rashid was booked by the new franchise Gujarat Titans. Suddenly, the two close friends were close frenemies. Facing his bowling in his 3rd over, Williamson fronted up to Rashid.

The SRH batsman tried hard to get runs but failed. The Afghanistan leggie conceded just 4 runs in the over that ended with Williamson giving a big hug to the wily Rashid. There were laughs for old time’s sake. Last Ramzan the two were teammates. The Kiwi star saw Rashid fast even on match days.

This triggered something in him. On one non-match day, Williamson joined Rashid for Sehri at 3 am to kick off the fast. Their other team mate David Warner too joined. The leggie was touched, “That’s a team, that’s a family. As a team member, as a family member, we all need to understand each other’s feelings. Then you know what is the right thing to do,” he would say. No on-field battle is so intense that it can see Rashid forget the early morning Sehri with his friends-for-life Williamson and Warner.