IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for code of conduct breach

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during their Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday.

“Mr Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the IPL said in a statement.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

The statement did not give any reason for the breach, but Karthik scored a valuable 23-ball 37 and put on an unbroken 92-run fifth wicket stand in 41 balls with Rajat Patidar, who scored 112 not out off 54 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes.

Dinesh Karthik has been picked for India’s upcoming home T20I series against South Africa. Karthik, who had been on the sidelines since India’s semi-final exit in the 2019 ODI World Cup, was picked following an impressive IPL season, in which he has finished several games successfully for Royal Challengers Bangalore at a standout strike-rate.

“Very happy, very, very satisfying… must say that this has been probably my most special comeback, because a lot of people had given up on me,” Karthik said in a video posted by RCB on their Twitter handle.

Karthik also credited the national selectors and the Indian team management for preferring his skillset despite his advancing years – he’ll turn 37 next week – amid all the young talent available.