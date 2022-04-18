IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals player Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition, the IPL franchise said on Monday.

“A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.”

“All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly,” the statement concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Express had reported that a Delhi Capitals player has tested positive for the coronavirus during a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Monday morning. The Indian Express understands that the cricketer in question is an overseas acquisition who has complained of headache and slight fever.

The development has prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to advise Delhi Capitals to put their departure to Pune on hold till a fresh round of RT-PCR Testing on Monday.

On Friday, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive and a day later, a masseur tested was shown to be infected. Both were separated from the rest of the team.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to meet Punjab Kings at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday evening.