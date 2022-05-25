IPL 2022: Delayed start of the Eliminator, cut-off time for Super Over is 12.50 pm

The IPL Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled for an 8.10 pm start following a 40-minute delay due to strong wind and a bit of rain in the air. The toss was delayed by 55 minutes. Going by the weather forecast for the next few hours, there’s unlikely to be any more rain interruption.

But if the rain returns, a Super Over, starting 12.50am could decide the outcome of the IPL Eliminator, in the worst-case scenario. In fact, this is as per the playing conditions for all playoff matches, including the final.

In case, ground conditions rule out the Super Over also, then league standings will determine the winners. For example, Super Giants will go to Qualifier 2 because of their higher league standings, if there’s no play and/or Super Over on Wednesday. Super Giants finished third, while RCB finished fourth.

An allowance in excess of two hours has been given to the playoffs though, which ensures that if the game starts as late as 9.40pm full 40 overs will be played. For the final, it is 10.10pm without overs being lost. The cut-off start time for a five-over-a-side game is 11.56 pm. Strategic time-outs will be retained but the duration of the innings break will be halved.