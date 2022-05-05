IPL 2022 DC vs SRH playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Delhi face a must-win situation vs Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (DC vs SRH) Players List: Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals are locking horns with Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. DC face a must-win situation to keep their shoddy IPL campaign alive.

At least DC’s eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances. Delhi will have a tough time against an attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly at the DC batting unit to increase their points tally from 10 to 12.

The only good news for Capitals is Washington Sundar’s absence after a recurrence of a hand injury, and probably, Jagadeesha Suchith will be bowling his slow left-arm orthodox.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on May 5, 2022, at 7.30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. DC vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Opting to bowl first will be the most likely choice of a toss winning skipper here at the Brabourne Stadium as the previous game here saw a close game going right down to the wire and it definitely was a good pitch to bat on. .

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Delhi and Hyderabad, Mumbai city will have a clear sky during the day and night on May 5 (Thursday). According to weather.com, there are no chances of rain during the day and just 7% at night. The humidity will be around 66% during the day and rise to 81% at night.

DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are now on fourth place after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday night. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have slid to fifth place followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) at 7th, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 8th, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at 9th and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the last spot in the points tally.