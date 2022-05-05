IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Score Updates: Delhi to lock horns against Hyderabad at Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rishabh Pant is keen to make a mark in the ongoing IPL 2022. His team will be locking horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals have played 9 matches and won 4 games. They are at the 7th spot in the IPL points table.
At least DC’s eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances. Delhi will have a tough time against an attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly at the DC batting unit to increase their points tally from 10 to 12. Follow live score and updates of DC vs SRH from Mumbai below.
For today’s match between Delhi and Hyderabad, Mumbai city will have a clear sky during the day and night on May 5 (Thursday). According to weather.com, there are no chances of rain during the day and just 7% at night. The humidity will be around 66% during the day and rise to 81% at night.
The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that the first IPL play-off and eliminator in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be held on May 24 and 25, followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 27 and 29.
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
“No one asks me for extra chillies and coriander leaves. They don’t negotiate prices.” The perks of being the father of the fastest Indian pacer are small but sweet for Abdul Rashid, a fruit seller in Jammu. It’s his son Umran Malik who has been serving up extra chillies in prime time at IPL. (Read More)
Three wickets, no runs conceded in the final over against Punjab Kings to boot – Umran Malik notched yet another feather to his cap on the Indian Premier League stage on Sunday. His feat of a maiden in the 20th over is one that has only been managed by three other bowlers in the IPL — Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat. (Read More)
Often heart-warming, most times exhilarating stories of young men from different parts of India, who’ve caught the speed bug. It’s the washed out veterans of India and former first-class cricket who are at the base of the pyramid helping chisel their lean mean speed dreams along the way. (Read More)
Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 566 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), Abhishek Sharma ( 324) and Shreyas Iyer (324). (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are now on fourth place after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday night. (Read More)
