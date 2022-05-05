scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Score Updates: Delhi to lock horns against Hyderabad at Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are separated by just two points.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 5, 2022 6:45:15 pm
dc vs srh live, dc vs srh live score, dc vs srh live score todayIPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Today: Delhi vs Hyderabad.

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rishabh Pant is keen to make a mark in the ongoing IPL 2022. His team will be locking horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals have played 9 matches and won 4 games. They are at the 7th spot in the IPL points table.

At least DC’s eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances. Delhi will have a tough time against an attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly at the DC batting unit to increase their points tally from 10 to 12. Follow live score and updates of DC vs SRH from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Catch all the live-action between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium.

18:45 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Weather Report!

For today’s match between Delhi and Hyderabad, Mumbai city will have a clear sky during the day and night on May 5 (Thursday). According to weather.com, there are no chances of rain during the day and just 7% at night. The humidity will be around 66% during the day and rise to 81% at night. 

18:32 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH: BCCI announces schedule & venues for IPL 2022 final, playoffs!

The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that the first IPL play-off and eliminator in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be held on May 24 and 25, followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 27 and 29. 

18:24 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH: Probable XI's!

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

18:21 (IST)05 May 2022
Umran Malik: From a ‘Gully Boy’ to making 150kph the new normal in IPL!

“No one asks me for extra chillies and coriander leaves. They don’t negotiate prices.” The perks of being the father of the fastest Indian pacer are small but sweet for Abdul Rashid, a fruit seller in Jammu. It’s his son Umran Malik who has been serving up extra chillies in prime time at IPL. (Read More)

18:14 (IST)05 May 2022
IPL 2022: When Rashid Khan asked Umran Malik to bowl slower to him!

Three wickets, no runs conceded in the final over against Punjab Kings to boot – Umran Malik notched yet another feather to his cap on the Indian Premier League stage on Sunday. His feat of a maiden in the 20th over is one that has only been managed by three other bowlers in the IPL — Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat. (Read More)

18:07 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH: Umran Malik & other tales: Six stories that will send your pulse racing!

Often heart-warming, most times exhilarating stories of young men from different parts of India, who’ve caught the speed bug. It’s the washed out veterans of India and former first-class cricket who are at the base of the pyramid helping chisel their lean mean speed dreams along the way. (Read More)

17:53 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH: Purple cap!

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan. (Read More)

17:45 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH: Orange Cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 566 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), Abhishek Sharma ( 324) and Shreyas Iyer (324). (Read More)

17:36 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH: Points table!

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are now on fourth place after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday night. (Read More)

17:20 (IST)05 May 2022
DC vs SRH: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

dc vs srh live, dc vs srh live score, dc vs srh live score today, dc vs srh live match, dc vs srh live scorecard, dc vs srh 2022, dc vs srh 2022 live, dc vs srh 2022 live score, ipl 2022, ipl, ipl live score, ipl 2022 live, ipl score live, srh vs dc ipl 2022 live updates, ipl 2022 srh vs dc live score, ipl match today, ipl match live score 2022, ipl match live score today, dc vs srh full scorecard, dc vs srh ipl match live, delhi capitals vs sunrisers hyderabad, delhi capitals vs sunrisers hyderabad live, delhi capitals vs sunrisers hyderabad live cricket score, delhi capitals, sunrisers hyderabad, capitals vs sunrisers, capitals vs sunrisers live, dc ipl 2022 team, srh ipl 2022 team, dc vs srh ipl match result, ipl 2022 news, ipl 2022 match, indian premier league IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:  Delhi to face Hyderabad on Thursday. (Twitter/IPL)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.