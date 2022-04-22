IPL 2022 DC vs RR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Covid-hit Delhi change their Playing 11 vs Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (DC vs RR) Players List: Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match, on Friday.

With current ‘Orange Cap’ holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and ‘Purple Cap’ holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Royals are looking pretty formidable. On the other hand, resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

DC vs RR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on April 22, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. DC vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

DC vs RR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at Wankhede has shown that it is a run-scoring feast. However, teams batting first can defend their totals. The previous game also saw the best batting conditions on display this season at the Wankhede. Dew may make it tough for spinners to grip the ball.

DC vs RR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

According to weather.com, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day but clear at night. The chances of rain are just 3 percent. The humidity will be around 48 percent during the day and rise to 63 percent at night.

DC vs RR IPL 2022 Playing XI’s:

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022 DC vs RR Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are next along with Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.