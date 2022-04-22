IPL 2022, DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Delhi Capital’s coach Ricky Ponting to miss today’s game

DC vs RR Live: Chahal has an edge over Kuldeep, says Matthew Hayden!

It will be a battle of supremacy between two in-form spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav as Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 fixture tonight.

The Indian wrist-spinners have emerged as the match-winners for their respective franchises in the ongoing season. However, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes Chahal has an edge over his wrist-spin twin Kuldeep when asked about who will win the battle at Wankhede Stadium as the two teams face each other.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Hayden said, "I think its amazing to see these conditions in the TATA IPL favouring the spin bowlers. I'll go with Chahal because I think he's been such a master. You can see his confidence is there. He's just performing in every game, he's so consistent. For me, he's going to win the battle (against Kuldeep Yadav)."