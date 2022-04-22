IPL 2022, DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Delhi Capital’s coach Ricky Ponting to miss today’s game

IPL 2022, DC vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Setting aside their Covid battles, Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in tonight’s IPL encounter. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting won’t be travelling with the team to the Wankhede stadium for this evening’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The former Australia captain was isolated from the rest of the squad after one of his family members, staying with him at the team hotel, tested positive.
Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match, on Friday. With current ‘Orange Cap’ holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and ‘Purple Cap’ holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, the Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer. Read More
The Indian wrist-spinners have emerged as the match-winners for their respective franchises in the ongoing season. However, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes Chahal has an edge over his wrist-spin twin Kuldeep when asked about who will win the battle at Wankhede Stadium as the two teams face each other.
Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Hayden said, "I think its amazing to see these conditions in the TATA IPL favouring the spin bowlers. I'll go with Chahal because I think he's been such a master. You can see his confidence is there. He's just performing in every game, he's so consistent. For me, he's going to win the battle (against Kuldeep Yadav)."
A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario. The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery. Read
