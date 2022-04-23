No ball controversy: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur fined; coach Pravin Amre faces one-match ban

Rajasthan Royal’s 15-run win over Delhi Capitals on Friday was overshadowed by farcical protests over an umpiring decision in the final over.

Delhi needed 36 off the final over and their hopes of an unlikely victory was fanned when Rovman Powell clobbered fellow West Indies cricketer Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries.

Dear @BCCI . This is the reason why there is no Indian umpire in too ICC panel. IPL2022 will be known for worst umpiring. Need to sack jockers like Nitin Menon#noball

Umpires pic.twitter.com/zApNmm4bht — Praveen Saini 💯 Fb (@PraveenAAP35) April 23, 2022

The third six came off a high full toss from the left-arm fast bowler and the on-field umpires ruled the delivery was not above the waist and did not call a no-ball, which would have given Delhi an extra run and a free-hit on the next ball.

The Delhi dugout appeared upset that the on-field officials did not seek help from the television umpire to check the height of the delivery with captain Rishabh Pant seen waving to his two batters to leave the field.

Kieron Pollard know how to treat Nitin Menon.!! pic.twitter.com/Zjwy4tELkM — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) April 22, 2022

The batters started walking towards their dugout but relented after being spoken to by the umpires. However, chaos ensued when Pant sent assistant coach Pravin Amre on to the field to talk to the officials.

Pant fined, Amre banned

The DC skipper Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct on Friday night. According to an IPL official statement, “Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee, and the assistant coach Pravin Amre has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence.”

Reactions on Pant’s act

Buttler seemed infuriated by Pant’s behaviour and walked up to him to have a word. Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal also tried to stop Kuldeep from walking out.

So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense… pic.twitter.com/RUOX3Yh3YF — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 22, 2022

“Yes, disappointed, but can’t do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

“I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can’t change the rule myself I guess.”

Crazy game tonight. Small boundaries and great pitches make for insane t20 games! @josbuttler is on another planet right now, simply majestic. @rajasthanroyals Ps that was def a no-ball in my humble opinion! — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) April 22, 2022

Asked if it was all right to send a team management member onto the field to argue for not calling a no-ball, Pant said, “Obviously it wasn’t right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can’t do much about it.

“I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring.”

Royals captain Sanju Samson said, “It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But batsman wanted it as a no ball.

“I think umpire made his decision very clear and stuck to it.”

Watson called the incident ‘disappointing’

Delhi assistant coach Shane Watson said what happened in the last over was “disappointing” and umpires’ decision has to be accepted.

Missed the action completely. Went for a walk in the 2nd innings (allowed out at that time from our bubble!), got into a conversation and thinking the result was clear, didn’t watch. Can you imagine! (1/n) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2022

“Look, it was very disappointing what happened in that last over. We weren’t able to put things together for long enough throughout that game up until that point,” Watson said at the post-match press conference.

“In the end, Delhi Capitals don’t stand for what happened in the final over. The umpire’s decision, whether it’s right or wrong, we have to accept. Someone running onto the field. It’s not acceptable, we simply weren’t good enough.”

That was a clear no ball. #umpiring — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2022

The break did not help Delhi when play resumed with McCoy conceding just two more runs off the final three deliveries with Powell getting out on the last one.

Asked if the delay resulted in a momentum shift, Watson said “It seems that way, the way the game panned out in the end. There is no question that when there is a big stoppage in the game that can change moment.

“It gave Obed McCoy time to regroup as well. In the end, that stoppage did play into RR’s hand and it was an unfortunate stoppage.”

Umpire control the game: Sangakarra

Rajasthan Royals team director Kumar Sangakarra refused to comment on whether what transpired in the last over was acceptable or not, stating that umpires control the game.

“I think it’s the umpire that control the game. The IPL has got a lot of tension and pressure and things can go out of the way.

“So, if we you have a situation like that the umpires control it and the game went on. That’s how I look at it, I cant say what’s acceptable and what’s not.

“The players out here play and the umpires have a tough job in terms of calling the game and our job as support staff is to support the players.”