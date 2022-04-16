scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score Updates: Bangalore to play against Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Delhi and Lucknow battle in the second match of Saturday.

Updated: April 16, 2022 5:54:55 pm
IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday. In the IPL 2022 Points table, RCB are 6th while DC are languishing at 8th.

RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing. The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC’s massive win over KKR.

Follow live score and updates of DC vs RCB from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

17:51 (IST)16 Apr 2022
DC vs RCB Live: Weather report!

The temperature is expected to hover around 34-36°C on the matchday with 50-53 percent humidity and 13-16 km/hr wind speed in the evening.

17:37 (IST)16 Apr 2022
DC vs RCB Live: Squads!

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam

17:35 (IST)16 Apr 2022
DC vs RCB Live: Probable XIs:

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

17:27 (IST)16 Apr 2022
DC vs RCB Live: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. RCB will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute to bring their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Saturday. 

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

