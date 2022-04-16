IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score Updates: Bangalore to play against Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday. In the IPL 2022 Points table, RCB are 6th while DC are languishing at 8th.
RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing. The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC’s massive win over KKR.
The temperature is expected to hover around 34-36°C on the matchday with 50-53 percent humidity and 13-16 km/hr wind speed in the evening.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam
DC Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Hello and welcome to the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. RCB will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute to bring their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Saturday.