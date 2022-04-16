IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score Updates: Bangalore to play against Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday. In the IPL 2022 Points table, RCB are 6th while DC are languishing at 8th.

RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing. The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC’s massive win over KKR.

