IPL 2022 DC vs RCB playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute to bring their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Saturday. It was the absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board. As far as head-to-head records is concerned, DC have won 10 times while RCB have won on 16 occasions.

DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 16, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. MI vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Four out of the five games at the Wankhede stadium in IPL 2022 have been won by teams chasing. There has also been distinct assistance for seamers, particularly early in the first innings. Wankhede is a high-scoring ground and the par score is around 190.

DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 34-36°C on the matchday with 50-53 percent humidity and 13-16 km/hr wind speed in the evening.

DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream 11 Fantasy XI:

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2022 DC vs RCB Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans(GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals(RR), Punjab Kings(PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.