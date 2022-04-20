IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Covid-hit Delhi set for team changes

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings ( DC vs PBKS ) Players List: Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp.

To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI has decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will take place on April 20, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. DC vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Historically, the Brabourne Stadium has witnessed high-scoring matches and teams generally opt to chase after winning the toss. Dew has not played a part in the last few matches

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Weather Report:

According to weather.com, temperatures will hover around the 30 degrees mark in the evening and humidity will be 75 percent during the match timings of 7.30 PM to 11 PM.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Playing XI’s:

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, TimSiefert/Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab Kings (PBKS) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.