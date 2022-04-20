IPL 2022: Delhi find reason to rejoice

Once Punjab Kings folded up for 115, Delhi Capitals’ challenge was to up their net run rate. They romped to the victory target in 10.3 overs, winning by nine wickets, getting to six points from as many games and improving their net run rate to +0.942. Such a resounding win amid the Covid scare would bring some joy in the camp.

Punjab bowlers had virtually nothing to bowl with. Still, their captain Mayank Agarwal missed a trick by not bringing Rahul Chahar early into the attack, on a surface where three DC spinners – Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav – accounted for six scalps, conceding 45 runs. Chahar was brought on in the seventh over, when Prithvi Shaw and David Warner had already sealed the deal. The leg-spinner dismissed Shaw in his first over, but by then the batsman had raced to a 20-ball 41. Warner remained unbeaten on 60 off 30 balls. “Was grateful to have gotten to play the game,” the left-hander said post-match.

Cakewalk for DC

The game, played against the backdrop of a Covid outbreak in their camp, wasn’t easy for DC. It’s not easy to play cricket when a teammate is battling the virus in a hospital, while another one returned a positive test result on matchday. Also, DC weren’t able to train since their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, their players and coaching staff coming into this fixture from room isolation.

Leadership becomes important in such situations and the team’s young captain Rishabh Pant had head coach Ricky Ponting to fall back on. Warner, too, stepped forward. Before the start of the match at Brabourne Stadium, Pant was having what looked like an on-field leadership meeting, with the two Aussies.

DC also came into this game on the heels of two defeats in their last three games, searching for consistency. Their bowlers stood up to be counted.

The pitch was a bit on the slower side. The ball wasn’t quite coming on to the bat and Shikhar Dhawan’s soft dismissal gave DC an opening. The left-hander tried to paddle a Lalit Yadav delivery that was going down leg, nicking it to Pant behind the stumps in the process.

Agarwal had a good start, but chopped on a Mustafizur Rahman delivery on to the stumps, playing away from his body. Then, Axar and Kuldeep took over.

Attacking Axar blindly on a pitch like this is risky business. Liam Livingstone was premeditated in his charge, making it easier for the left-arm spinner to outmanoeuvre the batsman. Axar just dragged his length back and Pant had an easy stumping.

Kuldeep’s first over was a little indifferent and he conceded a couple of fours to Jitesh Sharma. But the chinaman bowler started to bowl faster – ‘zorse dalo’ was Pant’s advice from behind the stumps – and his wickets of Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis inside three deliveries thwarted Punjab’s lower-order recovery.

In between, seamer Khaleel Ahmed removed Jonny Bairstow and welcomed Shahrukh Khan with a hostile bouncer. Shahrukh and Sharma were trying to build a partnership, but a faster one from Axar trapped Sharma leg-before, on umpire’s call. Khaleel returned to dismiss Shahrukh, which ensured that Punjab’s total didn’t attain respectability.

No DC bowler, bar Shardul Thakur, went beyond seven runs per over. Axar was outstanding, returning with 2/10 from his four overs. Lalit Yadav bagged 2/11 from two overs. Kuldeep (2/24) and Khaleel (2/21), too, contributed handsomely to their team’s cause. Together, the bowlers made it a cakewalk for DC. “The bowlers did a fantastic job to make ours easier,” Warner said.

Punjab’s night of misery

One of the reasons for Punjab’s inconsistent performance – four defeats in seven games now – is the fact that their middle order, save Livingstone, isn’t contributing much.

Bairstow hasn’t hit his straps yet, Shahrukh isn’t making an impact and uncapped Sharma isn’t converting his cameos into big scores.

Agarwal recovering from a toe injury and returning to the fold was a positive for Punjab. But he got out after getting a start, Dhawan and Livingstone fell cheaply and there wasn’t much fight from the rest.

The onus was on Bairstow to bat deep, but he pulled a length ball on the hips straight to deep fine leg. At 54/4, Punjab needed a partnership. Sharma and Shahrukh needed to play low-risk cricket for the next eight-nine overs. The former played some fine shots, but became a little greedy and went across the stumps to sweep an Axar delivery. It was wrong shot selection, as the situation demanded a safer approach, a push down the ground. Also, Sharma misjudged the pace of the ball. He would learn from his mistakes.

For the moment though, Punjab need middle-order batting improvement. Just 15 fours and a six in their innings encapsulated Punjab’s night of misery.