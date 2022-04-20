IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Covid-rattled Delhi take on Punjab in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A second foreign player from the Delhi Capitals squad has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon, the sixth such case in the camp. The Indian cricket board will have another round of testing before Delhi Capitals’ game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Express understands that BCCI has informed Delhi Capitals that they will be testing players who are scheduled to play Wednesday’s game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The Delhi Capitals players have been asked to go to their rooms and BCCI will arrange for door-to-door testing. It is understood that the match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative. The rest of the team and support staff will be tested later.

