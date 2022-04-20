IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Covid-rattled Delhi take on Punjab in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A second foreign player from the Delhi Capitals squad has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon, the sixth such case in the camp. The Indian cricket board will have another round of testing before Delhi Capitals’ game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening.
The Indian Express understands that BCCI has informed Delhi Capitals that they will be testing players who are scheduled to play Wednesday’s game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The Delhi Capitals players have been asked to go to their rooms and BCCI will arrange for door-to-door testing. It is understood that the match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative. The rest of the team and support staff will be tested later.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season so far followed by T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan & Wanindu Hasaranga. Delhi's Kuldeep Yadav is just 1 wicket short of claiming the second place in the standings. Can he do it tonight?
In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab Kings (PBKS) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.
According to PTI, officials from the Punjab franchise said the squad was ready to leave for the venue. We'll know more about it very soon.
According to weather.com, temperatures will hover around the 30 degrees mark in the evening and humidity will be 75 percent during the match timings of 7.30 PM to 11 PM.
As per the IPL regulations, a minimum of 12 players including seven Indians are needed for the game to go ahead in case of a Covid outbreak. There is also an option to reschedule the game if the minimum player requirement is not met.
Shikhar Dhawan of the Punjab Kings are David Warner of the Delhi Capitals are considered to be two of the most experienced and battle hardened veterans in cricket. Tonight these two swashbuckling openers are pitted against each other. Who will prevail?
Historically, the Brabourne Stadium has witnessed high-scoring matches and teams generally opt to chase after winning the toss. Dew has not played a part in the last few matches
Prithvi Shaw has had a great start to the tournament this season. Along with the experienced David Warner, Shaw has been part of the most explosive opening duos this season.
Rabada will be up against his former franchise DC for the first time in IPL. He has 7 wickets at 20.57 at an ER of 8. He has picked at least one wicket every game.
Punjab find themselves at the bottom of the bowling charts.
In eight innings among them, the overseas trio of Rovman, Seifert and Marsh have hit 69 runs at average of 8.63, SR of 93.24 and a highest of 21.
Last year, Mayank had led Punjab Kings for the very first time and it was against the Delhi Capitals. Life does come full circle here. In that match, he had scored 99 runs off 58 balls.
Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday with a toe injury, is doing better and should be back soon, the team’s opener Shikhar Dhawan had said.
In case the match goes ahead as per schedule, here are the probable XIs who will start for borth sides:
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, TimSiefert/Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head 15-13, although since 2018, they're on par with each other with four wins each in 8 games.
The five Delhi Capitals members who had tested Covid-19 positive are before Wednesday are:
Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15)
Chetan Kumar – Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16)
Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18)
Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18)
Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18)
On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated that Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. The match was earlier scheduled to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.The decision has been taken to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.
A few days, back Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive for Covid. This was the first case of reported Covid-19 outbreak in the IPL. (READ MORE)
On Monday, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be admitted to a Mumbai hospital. The Australian was found infected during a Rapid Antigen Test. He had complained of a headache and slight fever, so the Delhi Capitals decided to have an RT-PCR Test of all its members, out of which Marsh’s result returned positive.
