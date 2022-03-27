IPL 2022, DC vs MI, PBKS vs RCB: When and Where to Watch?

Mayank Agarwal will lead the Punjab side and while RCB will be skippered by Faf du Plessis. (Twitter)

Delhi Capitals will begin their season campaign with a clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After an ordinary last year, Mumbai Indians are looking to turn the table around while the Capitals will look to lift their first IPL trophy under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.

In the second match of the day, Punjab Kings will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal will lead the Punjab side and while RCB will be skippered by Faf du Plessis.

Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Ansh Patel, Atharva Tide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Raj Angad Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Baltej Dhanda, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada,Writtick Chatterjee and Shahrukh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Dinesh Kartik, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazelwood, Siddharth Kaul and Chama Milind.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match start?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 03.30 PM.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will start at 07:30 PM.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will take place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where is the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches take place?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches will take place on Sunday (March 27).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches on the Star Sports network including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.