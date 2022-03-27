scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, DC vs MI Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians aim for winning start

IPL 2022 DC vs MI Cricket Match ball to ball commentary, Cricket Live Score: Clash of titans as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the first IPL match of Sunday

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 27, 2022 2:41:44 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs MI Live ScoreDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score

IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians’ five titles to Delhi Capitals’ none will matter little when the heavyweights, equipped with multiple match-winners, lock horns in a clash of titans in a new IPL in Mumbai on Sunday. Mumbai have retained their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and the role of these four would be crucial against DC at the Cricket Club of India.

Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan

Live Blog

IPL 2022 DC  vs MI Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians aim for winning start to their Indian Premier League 2022 campaign

14:40 (IST)27 Mar 2022
Coach and Skipper!
14:38 (IST)27 Mar 2022
Its DC vs MI!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of IPL 2022 where the Delhi Capitals will be locking horns against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. Both the teams had a great mega auction. After an ordinary last year, Mumbai Indians are looking to turn the table around while the Capitals will look to lift their first IPL trophy under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.

While the leadership skills and tactical acumen of Rohit, who is now the India captain in all formats, are well documented, how Rishabh Pant performs as skipper will be watched with interest, keeping in mind the need to identify future leaders for the country. Rohit has already announced that he and Ishan Kishan, who was bought for a staggering Rs 15.25 crore, would open the batting. The duo can take any good attack to the cleaners, and Delhi's experienced one would be wary of their prowess. Suryakumar Yadav isn't available for the game as he is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and Fabian Allen, another hard-hitting stroke-maker, could be an able replacement. Mumbai will need to fix their middle and lower-middle order, where only Pollard is an experienced campaigner, and it remains to be seen who among Tilak Varma, Tim David and young South African batter Dewald Brevis, who has a wide range of shots at his disposal and is touted to be the 'next AB de Villiers', get a chance. While Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack, experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat can be more than handy on the Brabourne track. Mumbai have got the spin duo of Mayank Markande and Murugan Ashwin and the onus would be on the two leg-spinners to stop a formidable Delhi top-order. Their spin department, though, looks thin. Meanwhile, with Australian David Warner yet to join the squad, Prithvi Shaw and Pant could open the batting for DC.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd