IPL 2022, DC vs MI Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians aim for winning start

IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians’ five titles to Delhi Capitals’ none will matter little when the heavyweights, equipped with multiple match-winners, lock horns in a clash of titans in a new IPL in Mumbai on Sunday. Mumbai have retained their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and the role of these four would be crucial against DC at the Cricket Club of India.
Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert
Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of IPL 2022 where the Delhi Capitals will be locking horns against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. Both the teams had a great mega auction. After an ordinary last year, Mumbai Indians are looking to turn the table around while the Capitals will look to lift their first IPL trophy under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.