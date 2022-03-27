IPL 2022, DC vs MI Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians aim for winning start

While the leadership skills and tactical acumen of Rohit, who is now the India captain in all formats, are well documented, how Rishabh Pant performs as skipper will be watched with interest, keeping in mind the need to identify future leaders for the country. Rohit has already announced that he and Ishan Kishan, who was bought for a staggering Rs 15.25 crore, would open the batting. The duo can take any good attack to the cleaners, and Delhi's experienced one would be wary of their prowess. Suryakumar Yadav isn't available for the game as he is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and Fabian Allen, another hard-hitting stroke-maker, could be an able replacement. Mumbai will need to fix their middle and lower-middle order, where only Pollard is an experienced campaigner, and it remains to be seen who among Tilak Varma, Tim David and young South African batter Dewald Brevis, who has a wide range of shots at his disposal and is touted to be the 'next AB de Villiers', get a chance. While Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack, experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat can be more than handy on the Brabourne track. Mumbai have got the spin duo of Mayank Markande and Murugan Ashwin and the onus would be on the two leg-spinners to stop a formidable Delhi top-order. Their spin department, though, looks thin. Meanwhile, with Australian David Warner yet to join the squad, Prithvi Shaw and Pant could open the batting for DC.