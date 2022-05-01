IPL 2022 DC vs LSG playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Delhi and Lucknow tweak their Playing 11

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants (DC vs LSG) Players List: Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy. However, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

While the win boosted the Capitals’, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern. LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings.

DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place on May 1, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. DC vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that it is a batting paradise. ANy scored below 200 is not safe.

DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Delhi and Lucknow, humidity levels are expected to remain between 60-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around 28-34° Celcius between 3 PM to 7 PM.

DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.