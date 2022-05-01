IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi to face Lucknow in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL.
Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins. Such is the dependence on the skipper that all three of LSG’s losses have come when Rahul has failed to get going.
Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. While the win boosted the Capitals’, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern. Read More
Hello and welcome to Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. DelhiCapitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.