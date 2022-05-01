IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi to face Lucknow in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL.

Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins. Such is the dependence on the skipper that all three of LSG’s losses have come when Rahul has failed to get going.

Follow live score and updates of DC vs LSG from Mumbai below.