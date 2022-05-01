scorecardresearch
IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi to face Lucknow in Mumbai

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Delhi Capitals will lock hrons with Lucknow Super Giants.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 1, 2022 2:05:04 pm
DC vs LSGIPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online Today: Delhi take on Lucknow.

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL.

Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins. Such is the dependence on the skipper that all three of LSG’s losses have come when Rahul has failed to get going.

Follow live score and updates of DC vs LSG from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

14:05 (IST)01 May 2022
DC vs LSG Live Match Score: Purple Cap!

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan. Read More

14:02 (IST)01 May 2022
LSG vs DC Live Match Score: Orange Cap!

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 Indian Premier League’s run-scoring charts with 566 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (374), Hardik Pandya (308), Tilak Varma (307) and Shikhar Dhawan (302). Read More

13:58 (IST)01 May 2022
IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Score: Points Table!

Gujarat Titans are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom end of the table. Read More

13:48 (IST)01 May 2022
LSG vs DC: Preview!

Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. While the win boosted the Capitals’, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern. Read More

13:44 (IST)01 May 2022
DC vs LSG: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. DelhiCapitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Delhi eye collective batting effort, Lucknow aim to shake off overdependence on KL Rahul. (File)

Teams

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

