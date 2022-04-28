IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Delhi and Kolkata clash in Wankhede

scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 28, 2022 5:41:55 pm
IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

Follow live score and updates of DC vs KKR from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

17:41 (IST)28 Apr 2022
KKR vs DC: Marsh, Seifert join DC training session after recovering from Covid-19!

In good news for Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert have returned to training after recovering from Covid-19, the IPL franchise said on Wednesday.

17:36 (IST)28 Apr 2022
KKR vs DC: Crucial one for Delhi!

Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

17:32 (IST)28 Apr 2022
KKR vs DC Live Match Score: Weather report

For today’s match between Delhi and Kolkata, humidity levels are expected to remain between 49-57 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around the mid 30’s.

17:31 (IST)28 Apr 2022
DC vs KKR Live Match Score: Rinku's journey

A small two-room quarters within the premises of an LPG distribution company’s storage compound near Aligarh stadium has become the talk of the town. It’s the house of Rinku Singh, an all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh who has been picked by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction. (READ MORE)

17:29 (IST)28 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live Score: Head to head

KKR 16 - 13 DC.  KKR have a upper hand with 16 wins while DC have defeated KKR on 13 occasions. This is the reverse fixture between both sides. Delhi beat KKR in the first of the two games between both sides in this edition of the IPL.

17:22 (IST)28 Apr 2022
KKR vs DC: Probable XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

17:18 (IST)28 Apr 2022
DC vs KKR: Delhi take on Kolkata in Mumbai

Hello and welcome to the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals from the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy against Rajasthan Royals behind and gain much needed momentum against a Kolkata side seeking course correction.

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith,Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, VarunChakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

