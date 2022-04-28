IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Delhi and Kolkata clash in Wankhede

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.
In good news for Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert have returned to training after recovering from Covid-19, the IPL franchise said on Wednesday.
For today’s match between Delhi and Kolkata, humidity levels are expected to remain between 49-57 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around the mid 30’s.
A small two-room quarters within the premises of an LPG distribution company’s storage compound near Aligarh stadium has become the talk of the town. It’s the house of Rinku Singh, an all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh who has been picked by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction. (READ MORE)
KKR 16 - 13 DC. KKR have a upper hand with 16 wins while DC have defeated KKR on 13 occasions. This is the reverse fixture between both sides. Delhi beat KKR in the first of the two games between both sides in this edition of the IPL.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
Hello and welcome to the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals from the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.