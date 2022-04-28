IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Delhi and Kolkata clash in Wankhede

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

