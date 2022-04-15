IPL 2022: CSK’s Deepak Chahar ruled out, DC physio Patrick Farhart tests Covid-19 positive

CSK speedster, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2022 because of a back injury. This is a huge blow for the Chennai Super Kings management as their main bowler will not take the field in the 15th edition of the IPL. Deepak Chahar was bought back by his old franchise for a staggering Rs 14 crore at the IPL mega auction.

The bowling all-rounder had suffered a quadriceps injury following the third T20 against West Indies in February, walking off the field after failing to complete his spell. Chahar, who is also adept at playing the big shots, played a key role in CSK’s success last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the IPL 2022 season.

Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament. His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment.