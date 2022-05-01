IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH Playing XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Will Jadeja the all-rounder turns up for Chennai today?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) Players List: Pace sensation Umran Malik’s performance will be followed again keenly when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on struggling Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Malik has been the find of the season as he outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace.

His 5/25 run spell against Gujarat Titans, albeit in a losing cause, can be regarded as one of the best bowling displays in the IPL history, because of his sheer pace and tenacity.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on May 1, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. CSK vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew might create problems for the teams.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.