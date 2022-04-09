IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH Playing XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Will captain Ravindra Jadeja step up for Chennai?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) Players List: Skipper Ravindra Jadeja will be under the scanner when strugglers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, looking to register their first win.

Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses.

One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far, with the team struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting.

There is a lot of experience in CSK’s batting but it didn’t help them against Punjab Kings as they could muster just 126 while chasing 180. While Robin Uthappa had scored a fifty in one of the games, the likes of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu have failed to capitalise on their starts.

Skipper Jadeja, too, will need to give a better account of himself, even as ‘de facto’ captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks to keep guiding the team.

Pitch Report

The pitches at DY Patil Cricket Stadium have always produced competitive matches. Anything 160-170 can be considered as a good total. Overall, it is a surface that has help on offer for both departments. Since it is a day game, dew won’t be much of a concern, we might see spinners getting more help from the surface.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan