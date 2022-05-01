IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad – Chennai clash in Pune

scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 01, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 1, 2022 6:45:11 pm
IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates: Pace sensation Umran Malik’s performance will be followed again keenly when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on struggling Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Malik has been the find of the season as he outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace.

His 5/25 run spell against Gujarat Titans, albeit in a losing cause, can be regarded as one of the best bowling displays in the IPL history, because of his sheer pace and tenacity.

Follow live score and updates of CSK vs SRH from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

18:45 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: Rayudu is on a roll!

Ambati Rayudu has scored 540 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

18:37 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK VS SRH: Probable XI's!

CSK Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

SRH Probable XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.

18:25 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: Dhoni took captaincy responsibility in the larger interest of CSK!

Ravindra Jadeja has relinquished Chennai Super Kings captaincy, handing it back to MS Dhoni, the franchise has confirmed in a statement. According to a team official, the decision was taken after CSK’s last game in this IPL, against Punjab Kings, which the team lost by 11 runs. (Read More)

18:11 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: CSK are hanging!

CSK are hanging by a thread in the competition in the second last position with just four points from eight games and in Malik a bigger threat awaits their already- floundering batting unit. 

18:09 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: Purple Cap!

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan. (Read More)

18:01 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: Orange Cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 566 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (374), Hardik Pandya (308), Tilak Varma (307) and Shikhar Dhawan (302). (Read More)

17:52 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: Points Table!

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)

17:44 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: Umran Malik's stint!

The right-arm tearaway pacer has been the talk of the ongoing IPL as he clocked over 150 kmph to register all the top five fastest deliveries this season. He has so far picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at a strike rate of 12.00.

17:34 (IST)01 May 2022
CSK vs SRH: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

