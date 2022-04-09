IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates: Williamson wins toss, Hyderabad to bowl first against Chennai

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far. Battling poor form, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under the scanner when strugglers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, looking to register their first win.
The last afternoon game at this venue produced the first century of the season – from Jos Buttler. As far as head to head records are concerned, CSK have won 12 times while SRH have recorded victory on only four occasions.
Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of CSK vs SRH from Mumbai below.
Kane Williamson wins the toss and SRH will bowl first against CSK.
'It's a day game and there'll be no dew, all the bowlers will be happy with that. There's a lot of grass on this pitch, there's been a lot of moisture put on this ground by the ground staff. The wicket will not be quick, will be fairly easy-paced. So avoid bowling short. Spin bowlers will enjoy their outing but the turn will not be explosive. 150 to 160 will be a good score for the side batting first" - Graeme Swann
MS Dhoni v Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL:
Runs - 93
Balls - 54
Wkts - 0
Fours - 7
Sixes - 5
SR - 172.2
Among the bowlers — pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, foreign recruit Romario Shepherd and spinner Washington Sundar — all have been among the wickets.
Kane Williamson will hope his team wins the smaller battles in the game of small margins to turn things around at the DY Patil Sports Academy.
CSK 12 - 4 SRH. This is the most lopsided rivalry in IPL history. Since 2018, CSK have won 8 of the 10 encounters, including 4 in that 2018 season when they beat SRH in the final.
MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses. The Sunrisers also have a similar headache have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Who will emerge victorious tonight? Stay tuned for all live updates as we build towards the first match on the doubleheader day.