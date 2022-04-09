IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates: Williamson wins toss, Hyderabad to bowl first against Chennai

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far. Battling poor form, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under the scanner when strugglers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, looking to register their first win.

The last afternoon game at this venue produced the first century of the season – from Jos Buttler. As far as head to head records are concerned, CSK have won 12 times while SRH have recorded victory on only four occasions.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of CSK vs SRH from Mumbai below.