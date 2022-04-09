scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 09, 2022
IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates: Williamson wins toss, Hyderabad to bowl first against Chennai

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Updated: April 9, 2022 3:02:38 pm
csk vs srh liveIPL 2022, CSK vs SRH live cricket score online: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad battle in Mumbai.

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far. Battling poor form, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under the scanner when strugglers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, looking to register their first win.

The last afternoon game at this venue produced the first century of the season – from Jos Buttler. As far as head to head records are concerned, CSK have won 12 times while SRH have recorded victory on only four occasions.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of CSK vs SRH from Mumbai below.

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

15:02 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: Toss Update

Kane Williamson wins the toss and SRH will bowl first against CSK. 

14:51 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: Pitch Report

'It's a day game and there'll be no dew, all the bowlers will be happy with that. There's a lot of grass on this pitch, there's been a lot of moisture put on this ground by the ground staff. The wicket will not be quick, will be fairly easy-paced. So avoid bowling short. Spin bowlers will enjoy their outing but the turn will not be explosive. 150 to 160 will be a good score for the side batting first" - Graeme Swann  

14:48 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: A key battle to watch out

MS Dhoni v Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL:

Runs - 93
Balls - 54
Wkts - 0
Fours - 7
Sixes - 5
SR - 172.2

14:37 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: Will Washy be the pick of the bowlers?

Among the bowlers — pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, foreign recruit Romario Shepherd and spinner Washington Sundar — all have been among the wickets.

14:31 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: What Williamson wants

Kane Williamson will hope his team wins the smaller battles in the game of small margins to turn things around at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

14:30 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: IPL head to head battle

CSK 12 - 4 SRH. This is the most lopsided rivalry in IPL history. Since 2018, CSK have won 8 of the 10 encounters, including 4 in that 2018 season when they beat SRH in the final.

14:28 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: Chennai Super Kings Squad

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

14:27 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

14:19 (IST)09 Apr 2022
CSK vs SRH Live: Hello and Welcome

Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses. The Sunrisers also have a similar headache have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Who will emerge victorious tonight? Stay tuned for all live updates as we build towards the first match on the doubleheader day.

csk vs srh, csk vs srh live score, csk vs srh live score today, csk vs srh live match, csk vs srh live scorecard IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: The match will be held in Mumbai. (File)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads-

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Glenn Phillips, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth

