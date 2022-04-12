IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates: Chennai to lock horns against Bangalore

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a “complete” game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row. The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.
A buoyant RCB, however, is ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much-needed runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top three too are in good form. In the IPL 2022 points table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are languishing at the bottom.
A back injury to Deepak Chahar has all but put paid to the pace bowling all-rounder’s hopes of playing in the ongoing IPL-15, adding to the woes of Chennai Super Kings’ faltering campaign. Having entered the tournament without Chahar, their strike bowler, the defending champions have lost all their four matches so far in the 10-team competition and are placed at the bottom of the points table. While CSK have always claimed that their Rs 14 crore buy would be fit before the second week of April, the seriousness of the tear was such that there was “no chance of his availability” in the tournament. Read More
Transfers and auctions can disrupt teams, send old dressing room pals going their separate ways but can’t break bonds between cricketers. A feature of this year’s tournament, after the mega IPL reset of 2022, has been former teammates forced to play unforgiving rivals. But they have done it with a smile on their faces. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis had a pleasant meeting with his former CSK teammates ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings at the Sports Academy, Mumbai. Read More
The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front. The seniors in the team including ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo need to step up in this crisis situation.
