IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates: Chennai to lock horns against Bangalore

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a “complete” game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row. The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

A buoyant RCB, however, is ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much-needed runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top three too are in good form. In the IPL 2022 points table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are languishing at the bottom.

Follow live score and updates of CSK vs RCB from Mumbai below.