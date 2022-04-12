IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Chennai, Bangalore tweak their playing 11

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK vs RCB) Players List: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a “complete” game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Tuesday.

In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row. The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

The seniors in the team including ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, and Dwayne Bravo need to step up in this crisis situation. CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 12, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. CSK vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium will have something for the bowlers and any score above 160 will be a good total. Dew will once again play a part in this encounter as it did in the evening matches in three of the four previous games at this venue. So toss will be a crucial factor tonight and it goes without saying that bowling first will be the option. In head-to-head matches, CSK leads 18-9 against RCB.

A face-off with familiar faces!

📹 Once we cross the line, it’s bat v ball challenge! Watch the match preview with Huss!#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @amazonpay pic.twitter.com/XmfVV5T03l — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2022

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Chennai and Bangalore, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 55-78%. The temperature will hover between 30 and 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are high due to it being a night game

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream 11 Fantasy XI:

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Siraj

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Probable XI’s

IPL 2022 CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theeksana/Dwaine Pretorius/Adam Milne

IPL 2022 RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

In the IPL 2022 points table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are languishing at the bottom while Royal Challengers Bangalore are third on the points table. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently topping the points table, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.