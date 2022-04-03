IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming: When & where to watch

IPL 2022 Live Match CSK vs PBKS, Live Streaming Today: Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL’s defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Smarting from a six-wicket defeat, they will be eager to return to winning ways and would expect the batters to step up. With Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, Punjab can dominate the opposition attack with ease.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match will start at 7.30 PM.

When and where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match will take place on Sunday, April 3 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match?

In India, you can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.