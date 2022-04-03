IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: Almost toss time in Chennai vs Punjab match

IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL’s defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings on Sunday.
Chennai has had a tough time in the IPL lately, losing both teir opening matches to Kolkata and newcomers Lucknow. They will need all their batters to fire tonight if the want to win this clash.
In IPL history so far, both teams have played 25 games out of which 15 have been won by the CSK team, while Punjab has won the rest of the 10 matches.
PBKS XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Angad Bawa, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.
CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th IPL match of the season where Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings. CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Smarting from a six-wicket defeat, they will be eager to return to winning ways and would expect the batters to step up. With Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, Punjab can dominate the opposition attack with ease.