Sunday, April 03, 2022
IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: Almost toss time in Chennai vs Punjab match

IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 3, 2022 6:52:37 pm
IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings battle in Mumbai.

IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL’s defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of CSK vs PBKS from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

18:51 (IST)03 Apr 2022
CSK vs PBKS Live Match Score: Uthappa rising?
18:48 (IST)03 Apr 2022
PBKS vs CSK Live Match Score: Kings on the move

Smarting from a six-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Punjab Kings will look to go back to winning ways against an out of form Chennai.

18:45 (IST)03 Apr 2022
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Super Kings on their way

Chennai has had a tough time in the IPL lately, losing both teir opening matches to Kolkata and newcomers Lucknow. They will need all their batters to fire tonight if the want to win this clash.

18:41 (IST)03 Apr 2022
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: Head to Head

In IPL history so far, both teams have played 25 games out of which 15 have been won by the CSK team, while Punjab has won the rest of the 10 matches.

18:36 (IST)03 Apr 2022
IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live: Predicted XI

PBKS XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Angad Bawa, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne.

(READ MORE)

18:33 (IST)03 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Hello and welcome to the clash of kings

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th IPL match of the season where Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings. CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Smarting from a six-wicket defeat, they will be eager to return to winning ways and would expect the batters to step up. With Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, Punjab can dominate the opposition attack with ease.

IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match will start at 7.30 PM today.

IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

