IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: Almost toss time in Chennai vs Punjab match

IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Hello and welcome to the clash of kings

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th IPL match of the season where Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings. CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Smarting from a six-wicket defeat, they will be eager to return to winning ways and would expect the batters to step up. With Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, Punjab can dominate the opposition attack with ease.