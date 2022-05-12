IPL 2022 CSK vs MI playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Chennai, Mumbai make changes to Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (CSK vs MI) Players List: Their IPL play-off hopes hanging by a thread, Chennai Super Kings will face their fiercest rivals, a down and out Mumbai Indians, in their bid to stay afloat in the competition on Thursday. This has been a season to forget for both Mumbai and CSK. While Mumbai will be playing for pride, CSK still have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way. CSK will be eliminated if they lose to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place on May 12, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. CSK vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will create problems for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 is not difficult.

CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Chennai and Mumbai, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.