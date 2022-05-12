IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Dhoni’s Chennai battle for survival against Rohit’s Mumbai in Wankhede

IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score: Their IPL play-off hopes hanging by a thread, Chennai Super Kings will face their fiercest rivals, a down and out Mumbai Indians, in their bid to stay afloat in the competition on Thursday. This has been a season to forget for both Mumbai and CSK. While Mumbai will be playing for pride, CSK still have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way.
CSK will be eliminated if they lose to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led side would take confidence from their 91-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last outing and hope the batters build on their brilliant showing.
Kieron Pollard turns 35 on 12th May and has won many games for Mumbai Indians.
"I am not a big fan of maths. Even in school I wasn't good at it. Thinking of the NRR doesn't help. You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don't want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don't it's not the end of the world."
"What worked well for me was, initially when I started the tournament, I wasn't over-thinking, I was just going and batting, like I used to do. My focus was on giving a good start to the team. But I think later on, somewhere I was trying to finish the game... maybe I lost my focus in the first six overs. I had a chat with the coach and captain also, and they just said, 'If you can give us a good start, it will be helpful for the team, so you don't have to think about finishing the game. If you are set there in the middle, you will anyway do that."
CSK bowlers were right on the money when they bundled DC for 117. Tweaker Moeen Ali picked three wickets, while young pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh also fared well. The trio will need to once again deliver along with key spinner Maheesh Theekshana, whose four overs can also change the game’s fate. Another important cog is Bravo, who has the knack of breaking partnerships.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 625 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (459), David Warner (427), Faf Du Plessis (389) and Shubman Gill (384). (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)
Opener Devon Conway is in sublime form and has hit three back-to-back half centuries. He tore apart the Delhi Capitals attack with his whirlwind 87 and would need to provide an aggressive start with fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who too has found form but can be more consistent.
- MS Dhoni has scored 710 runs at a strike rate of 130.8 against MI in the tournament
- Rohit Sharma has near-identical numbers against CSK - 752 runs at a strike rate of 125.3, including seven half-centuries
The years may have rolled on, he may no longer be the threat he once was, he may even struggle to get bat to ball at times. But there is one thing he can still do: take it to the last over. And then, as it used to be in his pomp, it is once again his will against the bowler’s will. On Thursday night at DY Patil Stadium, his will triumphed against the odds. (READ MORE)
Chennai Super Kings have released Ravindra Jadeja, with the all-rounder heading back home. The franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express that this was done purely “on medical advice” after a rib injury ruled Jadeja out of the rest of the IPL. CSK, on eight points, still have three group league matches remaining in the tournament. (READ MORE)
MI 19 - 14 CSK. Mumbai has an edge over Chennai, having won 19 matches while Chennai have come up on top on 14 occasions. The last time these two sides met, Dhoni turned back the clock to add to the growing list of CSK-v-MI thrillers with a final-over heist.
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.
