IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Dhoni’s Chennai battle for survival against Rohit’s Mumbai in Wankhede

IPL 2022, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Today.

IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score: Their IPL play-off hopes hanging by a thread, Chennai Super Kings will face their fiercest rivals, a down and out Mumbai Indians, in their bid to stay afloat in the competition on Thursday. This has been a season to forget for both Mumbai and CSK. While Mumbai will be playing for pride, CSK still have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way.