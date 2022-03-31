scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG: When & where to watch match live?

IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (CSK vs LSG Match) - Check Live Streaming Today: KL Rahul needs to prove his worth as a skipper and has to lead from the front.

By: Sports Desk |
March 31, 2022 12:22:29 pm
IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG, IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live Score Today, Table Point IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score 2022, IPL 2022 , IPL Points Table 2022, IPL 2022 Live Streaming, CSK vs LSG Live, IPL Live Streaming, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match IPL Live Streaming, IPL Match Today, IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Lucknow vs Chennai IPL Live Streaming, CSK vs LSG Live Match Online, CSK vs LSG Live Streaming, Where To Watch IPL 2022IPL 2022 Live Match CSK vs LSG, Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings are all set to compete against a new team in the league Lucknow Super Giants. (Twitter)

IPL 2022 Live Match CSK vs LSG, Live Streaming: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to compete against a new team in the league Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Both the teams have lost their opening games. For CSK, Moeen Ali has arrived and is expected to feature in the playing XI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The two-month-long IPL has just started and it is early to say that the toss is already playing a very crucial role in the game’s outcome. KL Rahul needs to prove his worth as a skipper and has to lead from the front.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hari Nishanth, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar

What time Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match will start?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match will start at 7.30 PM.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match take place?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match will take place on March 31 (Thursday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match?
You can watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match on the Star Sports network including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match?
You can watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.

