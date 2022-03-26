IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: When & Where to Watch?

CSK vs KKR Live IPL 2022 Match: IPL 2022 is set to start on Saturday. (Twitter)

IPL 2022 Live Match CSK vs KKR, Live Streaming Today: IPL 2022 is set to start on Saturday, March 26. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be locking horns at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

This edition will have 10 teams as two new teams have been included.

Just before the first clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. This match also marks the debut of Shreyas Iyer as skipper for KKR. The KKR team spent Rs 12.5 crore to acquire him.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Simrajeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajavardhan Hangargekar, Prashanth Solanki.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

What time Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will start?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will start at 07.30 PM.

When will the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match take place?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will take place on March 26 (Saturday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match on the Star Sports network including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.