IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Score Updates: Almost toss time

IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Indian cricket’s crown jewel, the IPL, is back home: bigger, better and longer. MS Dhoni gave up CSK captaincy three days before their opening game. While his decision did not come as a shock, it has fuelled speculation whether he would feature in all the games.
The 40-year-old stepping aside has also put the spotlight on Ravindra Jadeja, who will be captaining a high-profile team for the very first time. Jadeja’s stellar form in international cricket over the last couple of years would surely give him the confidence to lead from the front and in times of crisis, he will anyway have Dhoni by his side.
Having led Delhi Capitals to their first ever final, Shreyas Iyer was sidelined from captaincy following a shoulder injury. He decided to go back into the auction and KKR paid big money for his services. The stylish batter has shown rich form for India of late and he will be hoping to carry that into the IPL and inspire KKR to their third title.
CSK Squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma
KKR Squad: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have played each other 27 times with the Chennai-based outfit winning 18 times while the Kolkata franchise has won only 8 times. 1 match had no result.
In 2013, MS Dhoni piped up on his twitter: “God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja”. Nine years later, as a logical extension to that wisecrack, since he himself is getting old, he has handed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. (READ MORE)
The most successful team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, they have struggled after the exit of captain Gautam Gambhir. Not that they have lacked the ingredients to succeed thereafter, but somehow they have struggled to find the perfect recipe. All they need perhaps is a gutsy leader like Gambhir to forge a title-winning group and restore their glory days.
This is what the 10 teams will be vying for in the next couple of months. Chennai are the defending champions. Can they retain the silverware or will there be a new champion crowned?
KKR: Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne
The defending champions dropped a bombshell when they announced that MS Dhoni, their captain since the inaugural edition, had handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. So the interest and intrigue around CSK would be two-fold — the role of Dhoni as a non-captain as well as how Jadeja accosts himself to his new designation.
