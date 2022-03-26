IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Score Updates: Almost toss time

IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Indian cricket’s crown jewel, the IPL, is back home: bigger, better and longer. MS Dhoni gave up CSK captaincy three days before their opening game. While his decision did not come as a shock, it has fuelled speculation whether he would feature in all the games.

The 40-year-old stepping aside has also put the spotlight on Ravindra Jadeja, who will be captaining a high-profile team for the very first time. Jadeja’s stellar form in international cricket over the last couple of years would surely give him the confidence to lead from the front and in times of crisis, he will anyway have Dhoni by his side.

Having led Delhi Capitals to their first ever final, Shreyas Iyer was sidelined from captaincy following a shoulder injury. He decided to go back into the auction and KKR paid big money for his services. The stylish batter has shown rich form for India of late and he will be hoping to carry that into the IPL and inspire KKR to their third title.

CSK Squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

KKR Squad: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan