Saturday, March 26, 2022
IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Score Updates: Almost toss time

IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Cricket Match ball to ball commentary,Cricket Live Score: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the season

Updated: March 26, 2022 6:59:41 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK Vs KKR Live ScoreChennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score

IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Indian cricket’s crown jewel, the IPL, is back home: bigger, better and longer. MS Dhoni gave up CSK captaincy three days before their opening game. While his decision did not come as a shock, it has fuelled speculation whether he would feature in all the games.

The 40-year-old stepping aside has also put the spotlight on Ravindra Jadeja, who will be captaining a high-profile team for the very first time.  Jadeja’s stellar form in international cricket over the last couple of years would surely give him the confidence to lead from the front and in times of crisis, he will anyway have Dhoni by his side.

Having led Delhi Capitals to their first ever final, Shreyas Iyer was sidelined from captaincy following a shoulder injury. He decided to go back into the auction and KKR paid big money for his services. The stylish batter has shown rich form for India of late and he will be hoping to carry that into the IPL and inspire KKR to their third title.

CSK Squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

KKR Squad: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

Live Blog

IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

18:59 (IST)26 Mar 2022
Head to head

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have played each other 27 times with the Chennai-based outfit winning 18 times while the Kolkata franchise has won only 8 times. 1 match had no result.

18:44 (IST)26 Mar 2022
Jadeja's journey

In 2013, MS Dhoni piped up on his twitter: “God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja”. Nine years later, as a logical extension to that wisecrack, since he himself is getting old, he has handed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. (READ MORE)

18:42 (IST)26 Mar 2022
KKR: A closer look

The most successful team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, they have struggled after the exit of captain Gautam Gambhir. Not that they have lacked the ingredients to succeed thereafter, but somehow they have struggled to find the perfect recipe. All they need perhaps is a gutsy leader like Gambhir to forge a title-winning group and restore their glory days.

(READ MORE)

18:40 (IST)26 Mar 2022
Final destination: 🏆

This is what the 10 teams will be vying for in the next couple of months. Chennai are the defending champions. Can they retain the silverware or will there be a new champion crowned?

18:38 (IST)26 Mar 2022
KKR's predicted XI

KKR: Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

18:37 (IST)26 Mar 2022
CSK's predicted XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne

18:36 (IST)26 Mar 2022
Chennai Super Kings: A closer look at last year's champions

The defending champions dropped a bombshell when they announced that MS Dhoni, their captain since the inaugural edition, had handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. So the interest and intrigue around CSK would be two-fold — the role of Dhoni as a non-captain as well as how Jadeja accosts himself to his new designation.

(READ MORE)

18:32 (IST)26 Mar 2022
IPL 2022 starts!!!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first match of IPL 2022 where last year’s finalists Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings start off the proceedings. MS Dhoni gave up CSK captaincy three days before their opening game. While his decision did not come as a shock, it has fuelled speculation whether he would feature in all the games. The 40-year-old stepping aside has also put the spotlight on Ravindra Jadeja, who will be captaining a high-profile team for the very first time.

Meanwhile, after having led Delhi Capitals to their first ever final, Shreyas Iyer was sidelined from captaincy following a shoulder injury. He decided to go back into the auction and KKR paid big money for his services. The stylish batter has shown rich form for India of late and he will be hoping to carry that into the IPL and inspire KKR to their third title.

IPL Trophy, Tata IPL The Indian board has decided to host 70 IPL games in Mumbai, which is known for its traffic snarls. (Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2022: Traffic lights, camera, action

A trip from the Trident hotel in South Mumbai to New Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on a busy evening takes nearly two hours but for the next two months, the Indian cricket board believes they can’t afford for that to happen to cricket’s mightiest superstars.

As the IPL kicks off, the Mumbai Police, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and other government agencies will be part of some logistics brainstorming sessions as the ten-team tournament will be played in Mumbai and Pune starting from March 26. The Indian board has decided to host 70 IPL games in Mumbai, which is known for its traffic snarls. (READ MORE)

