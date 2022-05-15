scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
IPL 2022 CSK vs GT playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: A chance to test bench strength for Chennai, Gujarat

IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Team Prediction: Chennai and Gujarat lock horns in Mumbai in the first match of the day.

By: Sports Desk |
May 15, 2022 12:33:19 pm
IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Dream 11 PredictionIPL 2022 CSK vs GT playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: MS Dhoni will be leading CSK against GT. (Source: iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT ) Players List: Their play-offs berth already secured, high-flying Gujarat Titans would look for nothing less than a win to ensure a top-2 finish when they take on out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Under the brilliant leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT rose above expectations to book their play-offs berth with two matches in hand.

CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place on May 15, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. CSK vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

CSK vs GT IPL 2022  Pitch Report:

Being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana/Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary/Rajvardhan Hangargekar/KM Asif

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

